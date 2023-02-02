See All Physicians Assistants in Augusta, GA
Kristin Harper, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Kristin Harper, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Augusta, GA. 

Kristin Harper works at Augusta State Medical Prison in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health
Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta State Medical Prison
    1220 W Wheeler Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-8623

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Kristin Harper, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306401328
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristin Harper, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Harper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristin Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristin Harper works at Augusta State Medical Prison in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Kristin Harper’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Kristin Harper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Harper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Harper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Harper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

