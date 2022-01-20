See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Waco, TX
Kristin Hill, APRN

Orthopedics
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Kristin Hill, APRN

Kristin Hill, APRN is an Orthopedic Specialist in Waco, TX. 

Kristin Hill works at Ascension Medical Group Providence Orthopedic and Sports Medicine in Waco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kristin Hill's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group Providence Orthopedic and Sports Medicine
    7125 New Sanger Ave Ste 516, Waco, TX 76712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 752-9638

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jan 20, 2022
    Wow! She is thorough in her care! Explains conditions well to pt! Reviews care plan with pt. Doesn’t hesitate to speak with MD about your situation.
    Katie McG — Jan 20, 2022
    About Kristin Hill, APRN

    Specialties
    • Orthopedics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1770969800
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Baylor University College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristin Hill, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristin Hill has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristin Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristin Hill works at Ascension Medical Group Providence Orthopedic and Sports Medicine in Waco, TX. View the full address on Kristin Hill’s profile.

    Kristin Hill has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Hill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

