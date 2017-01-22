Kristin Hogan accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristin Hogan
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kristin Hogan is a Clinical Psychologist in Baltimore, MD.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2835 Odonnell St Ste 303, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 814-0215
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
It was my first time seeking mental health counseling and I could not be happier in my choice of Dr. Hogan. She is absolutely fantastic and is helping me through my issues. I developed anxiety and panic attacks and so far she is probably the only person that has made me feel relaxed and is helping me make sense out of everything that is happening. I will continue to be treated by her and am truly grateful for her service. I 100% recommend her to everyone.
About Kristin Hogan
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Kristin Hogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Kristin Hogan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Hogan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Hogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Hogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.