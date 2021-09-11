See All Counselors in Buford, GA
Kristin Hornsby, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kristin Hornsby, LMFT

Counseling
2.6 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kristin Hornsby, LMFT is a Counselor in Buford, GA. 

Kristin Hornsby works at JUST HEAL Counseling in Buford, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kristin Hornsby LPC LMFT LLC
    2070 Buford Hwy Ste 1B, Buford, GA 30518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 431-8986
    Monday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Christian Counseling Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
LGBT Affirmative Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Treatment of Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kristin Hornsby?

    Sep 11, 2021
    Kristin is great! She listens and asks questions. She truly goes above and beyond for her clients because she cares!
    — Sep 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kristin Hornsby, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Kristin Hornsby, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kristin Hornsby to family and friends

    Kristin Hornsby's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kristin Hornsby

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kristin Hornsby, LMFT.

    About Kristin Hornsby, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407300155
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristin Hornsby, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Hornsby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristin Hornsby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristin Hornsby works at JUST HEAL Counseling in Buford, GA. View the full address on Kristin Hornsby’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Kristin Hornsby. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Hornsby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Hornsby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Hornsby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kristin Hornsby, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.