Dr. Jensen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kristin Jensen, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kristin Jensen, PHD is a Psychologist in Odessa, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3800 E 42nd St Ste 315, Odessa, TX 79762 Directions (432) 550-0224
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My son saw her yesterday for the first time. He really liked her and was very complimentary of her. He's not one to be very open and comfortable with people in the first meeting but he really was with her.
About Dr. Kristin Jensen, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1225046840
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jensen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.