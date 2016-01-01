Kristin Johnson accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristin Johnson, PA-C
Overview
Kristin Johnson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Milwaukee, WI.
Kristin Johnson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Progressive Community Health Centers Inc.3522 W Lisbon Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53208 Directions (414) 935-8000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristin Johnson?
About Kristin Johnson, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1477078897
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristin Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristin Johnson works at
Kristin Johnson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.