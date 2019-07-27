Kristin Kahler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristin Kahler, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kristin Kahler, PSY is a Psychologist in Manhattan, KS.
Locations
Dr Kristin A Kahler Psy.d. PA400 Osage St, Manhattan, KS 66502 Directions (785) 477-2802
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kahler is phenomenal. She cares deeply about her clients and does all that she can to help. She helps you work through your situation in a loving way but also helps to hold you accountable for your choices. She gives healthy ways of coping with a wide range of problems, feelings, and situations. She remembers the things you have talked about and makes you feel cared about. I would highly recommend her and her approach to talk therapy.
About Kristin Kahler, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1225214026
