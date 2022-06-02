Dr. Kristin Keast, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keast is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Keast, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristin Keast, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Kaneohe, HI.
Dr. Keast works at
Locations
John C. Donkervoet Ph.d. LLC46-001 Kamehameha Hwy Ste 409, Kaneohe, HI 96744 Directions (808) 223-1399
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Hawaii Medical Assurance Association (HMAA)
- Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Ohana Healthplan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This is the best ever therapist. I have seen so many and they have not been able to help me. My last therapist said maybe I should try Dr. Keast because she can "work magic" LOL I laughed at that but she was right! After all this time I have finaly found a therapist who is completly amazing. She is so nice but also calls me on my stuff when needed.She is really reliable and is always there for me. She is the smartest and best. I am so grateful I found her.
About Dr. Kristin Keast, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keast accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keast has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Keast. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keast.
