See All Clinical Psychologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Kristin Keough, PSY.D Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Kristin Keough, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kristin Keough, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Argosy University, Schaumburg and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Keough works at Transformational Growth, LLC in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Transformational Growth/Dr. Kristin Keough
    4100 W Kennedy Blvd Ste 212, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 846-2690

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
Anxiety
Depression
Addiction
Anxiety
Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Traumatic Shock Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CoreSource
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Keough?

    Aug 08, 2021
    Dr. K is an amazing therapist. She is helping me with stress management, anxiety, insecurities, guilt, and my self-betterment journey. She is a great listener, makes me feel heard and understood, and helps me reflect upon and process my feelings and emotions. She holds me accountable in a compassionate and non-judgmental manner. She is patient, caring, and understanding. I feel so safe and comfortable being myself around her and it is so easy to be vulnerable with her. The Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART) is an amazing experience that unlocked deeper issues and provided some answers for behaviors I have developed (which I hadn't been able to discover prior to trying ART) that we are deconstructing and working on. Her office is a warm and welcoming environment. Teletherapy is an easy and convenient option and there are never any issues on her end. She has helped me improve every facet of my life in a short amount of time. I am so grateful she is my therapist.
    Therapy Patient — Aug 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kristin Keough, PSY.D
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kristin Keough, PSY.D?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Keough to family and friends

    Dr. Keough's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Keough

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kristin Keough, PSY.D.

    About Dr. Kristin Keough, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598068223
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Argosy University, Schaumburg
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristin Keough, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Keough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Keough works at Transformational Growth, LLC in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Keough’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Keough. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keough.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kristin Keough, PSY.D?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.