Dr. Kristin Keough, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Keough, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Kristin Keough, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Argosy University, Schaumburg and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Keough works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Transformational Growth/Dr. Kristin Keough4100 W Kennedy Blvd Ste 212, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 846-2690
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CoreSource
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keough?
Dr. K is an amazing therapist. She is helping me with stress management, anxiety, insecurities, guilt, and my self-betterment journey. She is a great listener, makes me feel heard and understood, and helps me reflect upon and process my feelings and emotions. She holds me accountable in a compassionate and non-judgmental manner. She is patient, caring, and understanding. I feel so safe and comfortable being myself around her and it is so easy to be vulnerable with her. The Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART) is an amazing experience that unlocked deeper issues and provided some answers for behaviors I have developed (which I hadn't been able to discover prior to trying ART) that we are deconstructing and working on. Her office is a warm and welcoming environment. Teletherapy is an easy and convenient option and there are never any issues on her end. She has helped me improve every facet of my life in a short amount of time. I am so grateful she is my therapist.
About Dr. Kristin Keough, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1598068223
Education & Certifications
- Argosy University, Schaumburg
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keough accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keough works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Keough. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.