Kristin Klein, PA-C
Overview of Kristin Klein, PA-C
Kristin Klein, PA-C is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Kristin Klein works at
Kristin Klein's Office Locations
Div of Hospital Medicine2301 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Midwest Health Plan
- One Net
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I love this lady. She is a great doctor. She takes great care of her patience. I would go no where else.
About Kristin Klein, PA-C
- Hospital Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1104009273
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristin Klein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kristin Klein accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristin Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristin Klein works at
2 patients have reviewed Kristin Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Klein.
