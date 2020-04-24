See All Hospitalists in Philadelphia, PA
Kristin Klein, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kristin Klein, PA-C

Hospital Medicine
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Kristin Klein, PA-C

Kristin Klein, PA-C is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Kristin Klein works at Div of Hospital Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kristin Klein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Div of Hospital Medicine
    2301 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • One Net
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kristin Klein?

    Apr 24, 2020
    I love this lady. She is a great doctor. She takes great care of her patience. I would go no where else.
    Dan McLaughlin — Apr 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kristin Klein, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Kristin Klein, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kristin Klein to family and friends

    Kristin Klein's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kristin Klein

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kristin Klein, PA-C.

    About Kristin Klein, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Hospital Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1104009273
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristin Klein, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristin Klein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristin Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristin Klein works at Div of Hospital Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Kristin Klein’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Kristin Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Klein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.