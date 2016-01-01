See All Nurse Practitioners in Spartanburg, SC
Kristin Klimbal, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Kristin Klimbal, APRN

Kristin Klimbal, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Spartanburg, SC. 

Kristin Klimbal works at Medical Group Of The Carolinas - Psychiatry in Spartanburg, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kristin Klimbal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Group of the Carolinas - Psychiatry
    391 Serpentine Dr Ste 400, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 560-7517
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Kristin Klimbal, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083099857
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristin Klimbal, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Klimbal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristin Klimbal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristin Klimbal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristin Klimbal works at Medical Group Of The Carolinas - Psychiatry in Spartanburg, SC. View the full address on Kristin Klimbal’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Kristin Klimbal. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Klimbal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Klimbal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Klimbal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

