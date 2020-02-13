See All Psychotherapists in Maryville, IL
Kristin Kneedler, MS

Psychotherapy
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kristin Kneedler, MS is a Psychotherapist in Maryville, IL. They graduated from BRENAU UNIVERSITY.

Kristin Kneedler works at Counselors Associates LTD in Maryville, IL with other offices in Peoria, IL, Saint Louis, MO, Shiloh, IL and Troy, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Counselors Associates Ltd
    3 Oak Dr Ste B, Maryville, IL 62062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 972-1568
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Peoria
    4507 N Sterling Ave # 300A, Peoria, IL 61615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 972-1568
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Creve Coeur
    745 Craig Rd Ste 301A, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 972-1568
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  4. 4
    Counselors Associates Ltd
    1941 Frank Scott Pkwy E, Shiloh, IL 62269 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 972-1568
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
  5. 5
    Troy
    1008 Troy Ofallon Rd, Troy, IL 62294 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 972-1568
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Couples Therapy
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Family Psychotherapy
Group Psychotherapy
Marital Therapy
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychotherapy Services
Relationship Issues
Self-Injury Behavior
Separation Anxiety
Stress
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 13, 2020
    We love Kristen and the office in general. Very professional, gets to the point without any psychobabble. EVERYONE can benefit from counseling.
    — Feb 13, 2020
    About Kristin Kneedler, MS

    Specialties
    • Psychotherapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982922274
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BRENAU UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • McKendree University
    Undergraduate School

