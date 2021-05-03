Dr. Kristin Liang, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Liang, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kristin Liang, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Covina, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 969 S Village Oaks Dr Ste 102, Covina, CA 91724 Directions (626) 722-8118
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Liang for 3 years now and my overall experience has been quite positive. I don't have many people to talk to about my problems and Dr. Liang is the perfect fit. She listens and gives good advice. She knows her psych stuff very well and explains things clearly. And she's honest, kind, and nonjudgmental. I have a pretty serious mental illness, but she treats me with respect, like I'm a regular human being who needs help and she's there to help me. I like her a lot and I think you will too.
About Dr. Kristin Liang, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Chinese
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liang speaks Chinese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Liang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liang.
