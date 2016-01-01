Kristin Lundine, APNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Lundine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristin Lundine, APNP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.
ThedaCare Physicians Pediatrics Appleton2701 E Enterprise Ave, Appleton, WI 54913 Directions (920) 308-4731Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
- Pediatrics
- 9 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1316336811
Education & Certifications
- MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
