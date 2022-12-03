See All Family Doctors in Smithton, IL
Kristin Massey, APN

Family Medicine
4.1 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Kristin Massey, APN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Smithton, IL. 

Kristin Massey works at BJC Medical Group Family Medicine at Smithton in Smithton, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Medicine at Smithton
    4017 State Route 159 Ste 101, Smithton, IL 62285 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 257-2875

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Belleville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis

Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Kristin Massey, APN

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1003159450
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Central Methodist University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristin Massey, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Massey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristin Massey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristin Massey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristin Massey works at BJC Medical Group Family Medicine at Smithton in Smithton, IL. View the full address on Kristin Massey’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Kristin Massey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Massey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Massey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Massey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

