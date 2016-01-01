See All Family Doctors in Neenah, WI
Kristin Neilsen, APNP

Family Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Kristin Neilsen, APNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Neenah, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois Chicago and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.

Kristin Neilsen works at ThedaCare Physicians Neenah in Neenah, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Physicians Neenah
    333 N Green Bay Rd Ste F, Neenah, WI 54956 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4754
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Kristin Neilsen, APNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1902841497
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Illinois Chicago
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah

