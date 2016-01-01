Kristin Neilsen, APNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Neilsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristin Neilsen, APNP
Overview
Kristin Neilsen, APNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Neenah, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois Chicago and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Locations
-
1
ThedaCare Physicians Neenah333 N Green Bay Rd Ste F, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 308-4754Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Kristin Neilsen, APNP
- Family Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1902841497
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois Chicago
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristin Neilsen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Kristin Neilsen accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristin Neilsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Kristin Neilsen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Neilsen.
