Kristin Oden, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Oden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristin Oden, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kristin Oden, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mooresville, NC.
Kristin Oden works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health LKN Family Medicine106 Corporate Park Dr Ste, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 951-1226
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristin Oden?
She treats you like a family member. Super knowledgeable, attentive, and very friendly. I have been seeing Kristin for about 2 years now and could not be more happy.
About Kristin Oden, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1427396886
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristin Oden has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Kristin Oden accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kristin Oden using Healthline FindCare.
Kristin Oden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristin Oden works at
5 patients have reviewed Kristin Oden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Oden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Oden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Oden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.