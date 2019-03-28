See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Placentia, CA
Kristin Parker, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kristin Parker, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.6 (9)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Kristin Parker, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Placentia, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Meredith Heckler, MA
Meredith Heckler, MA
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
5.0 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    101 S Kraemer Blvd Ste 216, Placentia, CA 92870 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 961-9100
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kristin Parker?

    Mar 28, 2019
    I have been seeing Kristin Parker since my exhusband and I separated in 2010. I still see her in 2019. It is not easy to find a therapist who is easy to trust. I have found one and I will continue to see her and become a better human being myself.
    — Mar 28, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kristin Parker, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Kristin Parker, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kristin Parker to family and friends

    Kristin Parker's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kristin Parker

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kristin Parker, LMFT.

    About Kristin Parker, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235288168
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristin Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Kristin Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Parker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kristin Parker, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.