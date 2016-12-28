Kristin Parker, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristin Parker, LMHC
Kristin Parker, LMHC is a Counselor in Tampa, FL.
Kristin Parker Counseling14502 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste 200, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 517-9944
- Aetna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Kristin is a caring, empathetic, and knowledgeable professional. She has been extremely helpful to me in the pursuit of my goals.
- Counseling
- English
- 1649537200
Kristin Parker accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristin Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
