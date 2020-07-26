See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Schuylerville, NY
Kristin Renauld, MA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Kristin Renauld, MA

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.2 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kristin Renauld, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Schuylerville, NY. 

Kristin Renauld works at Renauld Family Practice in Schuylerville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Kristin Renauld
    12 Spring St Ste 203-2W, Schuylerville, NY 12871 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 364-0076
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MVP Health Care
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kristin Renauld?

    Jul 26, 2020
    Kristen Renauld seems to be a amazing person. I say "seems" because I haven't been able to see he yet. I will tell you my experience. I called her late on a Friday (7pm first time calling). I got her V.M. but that was expected. The very next day (Saturday) in the morning she called!!! We spoke for a half hour or more. One of my first questions was when can we come in? At this time she was booked for 8 to 10 weeks. the reason I'm explaining this is I said "we need help much much sooner" I asked can you refer us? she said yes absolutely" But still wanted to know about us and hear my story. Kristin really seems to care and be honest along with wanting to help people. If we didn't need some help sooner. I would be happy to wait. Who knows we may still go. I had a great conversation with Kristin and really appreciated her time on a weekend (A beautiful sunny one at that) So Kristen thank you! Sincerely Justin
    — Jul 26, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kristin Renauld, MA
    How would you rate your experience with Kristin Renauld, MA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kristin Renauld to family and friends

    Kristin Renauld's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kristin Renauld

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kristin Renauld, MA.

    About Kristin Renauld, MA

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619183134
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Brigham Young University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristin Renauld, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Renauld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristin Renauld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristin Renauld works at Renauld Family Practice in Schuylerville, NY. View the full address on Kristin Renauld’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Kristin Renauld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Renauld.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Renauld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Renauld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kristin Renauld, MA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.