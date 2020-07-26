Kristin Renauld, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Renauld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristin Renauld, MA
Offers telehealth
Kristin Renauld, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Schuylerville, NY.
Kristin Renauld works at
Kristin Renauld12 Spring St Ste 203-2W, Schuylerville, NY 12871 Directions (518) 364-0076Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MVP Health Care
- Value Options
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Kristen Renauld seems to be a amazing person. I say "seems" because I haven't been able to see he yet. I will tell you my experience. I called her late on a Friday (7pm first time calling). I got her V.M. but that was expected. The very next day (Saturday) in the morning she called!!! We spoke for a half hour or more. One of my first questions was when can we come in? At this time she was booked for 8 to 10 weeks. the reason I'm explaining this is I said "we need help much much sooner" I asked can you refer us? she said yes absolutely" But still wanted to know about us and hear my story. Kristin really seems to care and be honest along with wanting to help people. If we didn't need some help sooner. I would be happy to wait. Who knows we may still go. I had a great conversation with Kristin and really appreciated her time on a weekend (A beautiful sunny one at that) So Kristen thank you! Sincerely Justin
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1619183134
- Brigham Young University
Kristin Renauld accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristin Renauld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Kristin Renauld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Renauld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Renauld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Renauld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.