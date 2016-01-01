See All Nurse Practitioners in Woodland, CA
Kristin Rickelman, NP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kristin Rickelman, NP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Woodland, CA. 

Kristin Rickelman works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    2081 Bronze Star Dr Dept 2, Woodland, CA 95776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Birth Control
Colposcopy
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement
Birth Control
Colposcopy
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement

Birth Control Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Well Woman Health Examination Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Kristin Rickelman, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1285629428
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Woodland Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristin Rickelman, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Rickelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristin Rickelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristin Rickelman works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Woodland, CA. View the full address on Kristin Rickelman’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Kristin Rickelman. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Rickelman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Rickelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Rickelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

