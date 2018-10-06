Dr. Kristin Robinson, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Robinson, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristin Robinson, PHD is a Cognitive & Behavioral Psychologist in Cottonwood Heights, UT.
Dr. Robinson works at
Locations
-
1
Kristin Robinson Phd7069 S Highland Dr Ste 100, Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- EMI Health
- Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- SelectHealth
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robinson?
Amazing experience. She genuinely listen, and had me crying within the first 5 mins. I felt comfortable and safe! I can trust her!!! I really needed help and she was amazing! I can not say enough, you could tell she is great at her job! I love her!!!!! I will continue to see her.
About Dr. Kristin Robinson, PHD
- Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
- English
- 1104804194
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinson works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.