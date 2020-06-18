Book an Appointment

Kristin Roddy, CRNP

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (250)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Kristin Roddy, CRNP

Kristin Roddy, CRNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Feasterville Trevose, PA. 

Kristin Roddy works at Women's Health Care Group in Feasterville Trevose, PA with other offices in Huntingdon Valley, PA, Philadelphia, PA and Lansdale, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kristin Roddy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Health Care Group
    1045 Bustleton Pike, Feasterville Trevose, PA 19053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Women's Health Care Group
    2301 Huntingdon Pike, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Women's Health Care Group
    7996 Oxford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Women's Health Care Group
    125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 200, Lansdale, PA 19446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 250 ratings
    Patient Ratings (250)
    5 Star
    (208)
    4 Star
    (26)
    3 Star
    (8)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 18, 2020
    Kristin is kind, down to earth and knowledgeable. I look forward to my appointments with her. Its almost like catching up with an old friend. She listens and is thorough. I never feel rushed with her.
    Nicole Lilholt — Jun 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kristin Roddy, CRNP
    About Kristin Roddy, CRNP

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1083085252
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Arcadia University
    Undergraduate School

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristin Roddy, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Roddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristin Roddy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristin Roddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    250 patients have reviewed Kristin Roddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Roddy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Roddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Roddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.