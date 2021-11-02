See All Counselors in Lake Stevens, WA
Kristin Roessler, LMHC

Overview

Kristin Roessler, LMHC is a Counselor in Lake Stevens, WA. 

Kristin Roessler works at Discover Healing in Lake Stevens, WA with other offices in Everett, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Discover Healing
    512 91st Ave NE Ste C, Lake Stevens, WA 98258
    Tuesday
    3:00pm - 7:45pm
    Thursday
    3:00pm - 7:45pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Discover Healing
    5705 Evergreen Way Ste 101B, Everett, WA 98203
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.7
    Nov 02, 2021
    She's amazing. I've never had a better counselor. She's an absolute professional extremely good at work. I was so broken when I started seeing her but with her counseling I am thriving now. I would reccomend her to any of friends or family.
    Bea — Nov 02, 2021
    About Kristin Roessler, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649365149
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Washington State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristin Roessler, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Roessler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristin Roessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Kristin Roessler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Roessler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Roessler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Roessler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

