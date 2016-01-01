See All Nurse Practitioners in New Orleans, LA
Kristin Russo, WHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Kristin Russo, WHNP-BC

Kristin Russo, WHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in New Orleans, LA. 

Kristin Russo works at Ochsner Baptist Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kristin Russo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Baptist
    2700 Napoleon Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 899-9311

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bacterial Vaginosis
Endometrial Biopsy
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement
Bacterial Vaginosis
Endometrial Biopsy
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Endometrial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Removal Chevron Icon
Nexplanon® Etonogestrel Implant Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Lifecare
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Employers Health Network
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PPO Plus
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Kristin Russo, WHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174971394
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Louisiana State Univ Hlth Sci Ctr
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristin Russo, WHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Russo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristin Russo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristin Russo works at Ochsner Baptist Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Kristin Russo’s profile.

    Kristin Russo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Russo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Russo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Russo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

