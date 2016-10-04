Kristin Scalfaro, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Scalfaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristin Scalfaro, LMFT
Overview
Kristin Scalfaro, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Ventura, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 260 Maple Ct Ste 103, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 216-2047
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristin Scalfaro?
She really goes above the call to action with her clients. She is thoughtful, involved, engaged, proactive....I love being able to contact her via text to make appointments with her, or if I'm ever in need. I trust her implicitly.
About Kristin Scalfaro, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1164753380
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristin Scalfaro accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristin Scalfaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Kristin Scalfaro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Scalfaro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Scalfaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Scalfaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.