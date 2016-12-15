Dr. Kristin Schaaf, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaaf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Schaaf, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kristin Schaaf, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Mukilteo, WA.
Dr. Schaaf works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kristin K. Schaaf,8490 Mukilteo Speedway, Mukilteo, WA 98275 Directions (425) 299-6441
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schaaf?
Understanding and empathetic, excellent hypnotherapist!
About Dr. Kristin Schaaf, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1063428464
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schaaf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schaaf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schaaf works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaaf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaaf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaaf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaaf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.