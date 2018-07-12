Kristin Sekelsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kristin Sekelsky, FNP-C
Overview of Kristin Sekelsky, FNP-C
Kristin Sekelsky, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Colorado Springs, CO.
Kristin Sekelsky works at
Kristin Sekelsky's Office Locations
CSHP Briargate Internal Medicine2405 Research Pkwy, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 522-1133Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
She made me feel very comfortable. Very thorough. Extremely knowledgeable. Wonderful experience.
About Kristin Sekelsky, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristin Sekelsky accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristin Sekelsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Kristin Sekelsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Sekelsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Sekelsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Sekelsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.