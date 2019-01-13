Kristin Serrato, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Serrato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristin Serrato, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kristin Serrato, FNP-C
Kristin Serrato, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Grand Canyon University-Bsn.
Kristin Serrato works at
Kristin Serrato's Office Locations
-
1
Wellness for Life20449 N Lake Pleasant Rd Ste 101, Peoria, AZ 85382 Directions (623) 322-0099Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristin Serrato?
Kristin is amongst the kindest and caring of health practitioners I have had the privilege of working with. She genuinely cares for her patients and is knowledgeable and professional with every interaction. 5 stars all the way! Amy Lewis-Wong
About Kristin Serrato, FNP-C
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1063914398
Education & Certifications
- Grand Canyon University-Bsn
- Grand Canyon University-Msn Family Nurse Practitioner
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristin Serrato has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Kristin Serrato accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristin Serrato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristin Serrato works at
2 patients have reviewed Kristin Serrato. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Serrato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Serrato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Serrato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.