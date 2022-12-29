Kristin Smith, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristin Smith, CNM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kristin Smith, CNM
Kristin Smith, CNM is a Midwife in Federal Way, WA.
Kristin Smith's Office Locations
Federal Way700 S 320th St Ste B, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kristin Smith has a pure heart of gold, incredible listener, and truly compassionate. From my visit on, she has always taken the time to make sure I was ok physically, mentally and emotionally. She has always treated me as a whole. Kristin has helped me in so many ways, no other medical professional has. And huge kudos to her entire staff. The team definitely expresses much care to their patients. I am forever grateful I found you!
About Kristin Smith, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- Female
- 1174718233
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
