Kristin Smith-Roberts, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Kristin Smith-Roberts, FNP-C is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from Saint Joseph College of Maine.
Fort Worth909 9th Ave Ste 201, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (972) 566-5411Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
We love DrWard but Kristen is what brings this experience to the level that we needed to write a review. She is the most compassionate, caring, intelligent provider I’ve ever seen. My wife and I loved her to death. She is so incredibly knowledgeable in her field and spends so much time answering every question. We dealt with many nurse practitioners and PA’s in the course of the past two years with this diagnosis and she is far beyond any other. Thank you for all you do.
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1609308212
- Saint Joseph College of Maine
