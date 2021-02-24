See All Neurosurgeons in Fort Worth, TX
Kristin Smith-Roberts, FNP-C

Neurosurgery
5.0 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Kristin Smith-Roberts, FNP-C

Kristin Smith-Roberts, FNP-C is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from Saint Joseph College of Maine.

Kristin Smith-Roberts works at Texas Stroke Institute Fort Worth in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kristin Smith-Roberts' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fort Worth
    909 9th Ave Ste 201, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 566-5411
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 24, 2021
    We love DrWard but Kristen is what brings this experience to the level that we needed to write a review. She is the most compassionate, caring, intelligent provider I’ve ever seen. My wife and I loved her to death. She is so incredibly knowledgeable in her field and spends so much time answering every question. We dealt with many nurse practitioners and PA’s in the course of the past two years with this diagnosis and she is far beyond any other. Thank you for all you do.
    Brain tumor — Feb 24, 2021
    About Kristin Smith-Roberts, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609308212
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Saint Joseph College of Maine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristin Smith-Roberts, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Smith-Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristin Smith-Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristin Smith-Roberts works at Texas Stroke Institute Fort Worth in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Kristin Smith-Roberts’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Kristin Smith-Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Smith-Roberts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Smith-Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Smith-Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

