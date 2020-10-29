See All Family Doctors in Merrillville, IN
Kristin Stok, FNP

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Kristin Stok, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Merrillville, IN. 

Kristin Stok works at Methodist Physician Group in Merrillville, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Methodist Hospitals - Physician Clinic (family Medicine) - Pavilion C
    8777 Broadway Ste B, Merrillville, IN 46410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 738-5316
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Oct 29, 2020
    Every one was friendly and helpful, I was well taken cared for, Thank you so much.
    Raymond Rodriguez — Oct 29, 2020
    About Kristin Stok, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619411576
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristin Stok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristin Stok works at Methodist Physician Group in Merrillville, IN. View the full address on Kristin Stok’s profile.

    Kristin Stok has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Stok.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Stok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Stok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

