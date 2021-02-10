Kristin Stringer, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Stringer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristin Stringer, FNP-C
Overview of Kristin Stringer, FNP-C
Kristin Stringer, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Glendale, AZ.
Kristin Stringer's Office Locations
Sonoran Medical Centers19875 N 51st Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 581-8998
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stringer is very professional and caring. She is very capable. I'm very pleased to have her as my provider.
About Kristin Stringer, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1679001259
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristin Stringer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kristin Stringer accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristin Stringer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
