Kristin Tamburro, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Falls Church, VA.
Inova Fairfax Hospital3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 776-4001
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Received excellent care and advice from Kristin during visit to Urology Group Reston. Highly recommend her.
About Kristin Tamburro, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1841401684
Kristin Tamburro accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristin Tamburro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Kristin Tamburro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Tamburro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Tamburro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Tamburro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.