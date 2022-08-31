See All Psychologists in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. Kristin Tolbert, PSY.D Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Kristin Tolbert, PSY.D

Forensic Psychology
3.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kristin Tolbert, PSY.D is a Forensic Psychologist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Forensic Psychology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Miami Institute Of Psychology (Carlos Albizu University).

Dr. Tolbert works at Psychological Center for Expert Evaluations, Inc. in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Forensic Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Barbara Barone, PSY.D
Dr. Barbara Barone, PSY.D
0.0
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychological Center for Expert Evaluations, Inc.
    3307 Northlake Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 429-2140

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Behavior Modification
Counseling Services
Divorce
Behavior Modification
Counseling Services
Divorce

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Divorce
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Neglect Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neglect
Physical Abuse of Adolescent Chevron Icon
Physical Abuse of Child Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse of Child Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tolbert?

    Aug 31, 2022
    No one I would trust more than this doctor. She is a powerhouse and makes sh*t happen. Spend the money if you can. Her advice saved my kids and my sanity.
    Vincent P. — Aug 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kristin Tolbert, PSY.D
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kristin Tolbert, PSY.D?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tolbert to family and friends

    Dr. Tolbert's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tolbert

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kristin Tolbert, PSY.D.

    About Dr. Kristin Tolbert, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Forensic Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548530538
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Comprehensive Outpatient Rehab Therapy & Evaluation Center, Inc. (Cotre Center)
    Residency
    Internship
    • Highridge Family Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Miami Institute Of Psychology (Carlos Albizu University)
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Central Florida
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristin Tolbert, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tolbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tolbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tolbert works at Psychological Center for Expert Evaluations, Inc. in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. View the full address on Dr. Tolbert’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Tolbert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tolbert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tolbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tolbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kristin Tolbert, PSY.D?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.