Kristina Yablonski, CNM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kristina Yablonski, CNM
Kristina Yablonski, CNM is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hanover, MD.
Kristina Yablonski's Office Locations
Baltimore Washington Medical Center7556 Teague Rd Ste 430, Hanover, MD 21076 Directions (410) 553-8260
Umcmg Women's Health203 Hospital Dr Ste 308, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 553-8260
UM BWMC Women's Health Pasadena3708 Mountain Rd # D, Pasadena, MD 21122 Directions (410) 553-8260
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Kristina Yablonski, CNM
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1538434840
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristina Yablonski accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristina Yablonski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
