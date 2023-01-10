Book an Appointment

Kristina Attryde, CRNP

Family Medicine
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Kristina Attryde, CRNP

Kristina Attryde, CRNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fairless Hills, PA. 

Kristina Attryde works at Queen Anne Medical Center in Fairless Hills, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kristina Attryde's Office Locations

    Queen Anne Medical Center
    605 S QUEEN ANNE DR, Fairless Hills, PA 19030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jan 10, 2023
I've seen Kristina Attryde 4 or 5 times she has been very thorough and I found her to be very caring. Upon every visit with her she has addressed every concern I've brought up and given me some very helpful information! I have recommended her to my friends and will continue to do so!
— Jan 10, 2023
About Kristina Attryde, CRNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1992945034
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Kristina Attryde, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristina Attryde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kristina Attryde has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Kristina Attryde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kristina Attryde works at Queen Anne Medical Center in Fairless Hills, PA. View the full address on Kristina Attryde’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Kristina Attryde. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristina Attryde.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristina Attryde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristina Attryde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

