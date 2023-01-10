Kristina Attryde, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristina Attryde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristina Attryde, CRNP
Overview of Kristina Attryde, CRNP
Kristina Attryde, CRNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fairless Hills, PA.
Kristina Attryde works at
Kristina Attryde's Office Locations
Queen Anne Medical Center605 S QUEEN ANNE DR, Fairless Hills, PA 19030 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Kristina Attryde 4 or 5 times she has been very thorough and I found her to be very caring. Upon every visit with her she has addressed every concern I've brought up and given me some very helpful information! I have recommended her to my friends and will continue to do so!
About Kristina Attryde, CRNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1992945034
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristina Attryde has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kristina Attryde using Healthline FindCare.
Kristina Attryde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Kristina Attryde. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristina Attryde.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristina Attryde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristina Attryde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.