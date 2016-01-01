Overview of Kristina Borman, APRN

Kristina Borman, APRN is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN.



Kristina Borman works at Essentia Health-Lakewalk Clinic (Duluth) in Duluth, MN with other offices in Ashland, WI, Hayward, WI, Spooner, WI and Virginia, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.