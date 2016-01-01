Kristina Borman, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristina Borman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristina Borman, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kristina Borman, APRN
Kristina Borman, APRN is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN.
Kristina Borman works at
Kristina Borman's Office Locations
Essentia Health-Lakewalk Clinic (Duluth)1502 London Rd, Duluth, MN 55812 Directions
Essentia Health-Ashland Clinic1615 Maple Ln Ste 1, Ashland, WI 54806 Directions
Essentia Health-Hayward Clinic11134 N State Road 77, Hayward, WI 54843 Directions
Essentia Health-Spooner Clinic1180 Chandler Dr, Spooner, WI 54801 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic1101 9th St N, Virginia, MN 55792 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Kristina Borman, APRN
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1548516966
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
- Essentia Health-Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristina Borman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kristina Borman using Healthline FindCare.
Kristina Borman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristina Borman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kristina Borman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristina Borman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristina Borman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.