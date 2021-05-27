Kristina Bristow, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristina Bristow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristina Bristow, FNP-BC
Overview of Kristina Bristow, FNP-BC
Kristina Bristow, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in West Columbia, SC.
Kristina Bristow works at
Kristina Bristow's Office Locations
-
1
Lexington Medical Heart and Vascular Center - Suite 3002728 Sunset Blvd Ste 300, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 744-4900
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristina Bristow?
By luck of the draw, she was the one who consulted with me during my inpatient stay at LMC. She is sweet, smart, and very caring. She sincerely wants to help her patients!
About Kristina Bristow, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1700345303
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristina Bristow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kristina Bristow accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristina Bristow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristina Bristow works at
Kristina Bristow has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kristina Bristow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristina Bristow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristina Bristow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.