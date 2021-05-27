See All Nurse Practitioners in West Columbia, SC
Kristina Bristow, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Kristina Bristow, FNP-BC

Kristina Bristow, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in West Columbia, SC. 

Kristina Bristow works at Lexington Cardiology in West Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kristina Bristow's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lexington Medical Heart and Vascular Center - Suite 300
    2728 Sunset Blvd Ste 300, West Columbia, SC 29169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 744-4900
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 27, 2021
    By luck of the draw, she was the one who consulted with me during my inpatient stay at LMC. She is sweet, smart, and very caring. She sincerely wants to help her patients!
    — May 27, 2021
    Photo: Kristina Bristow, FNP-BC
    About Kristina Bristow, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700345303
