See All Nurse Practitioners in Phoenix, AZ
Kristina Calligan, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Kristina Calligan, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.2 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Kristina Calligan, FNP

Kristina Calligan, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their residency with GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY

Kristina Calligan works at Arizona Gynecology Consultants in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Paradise Valley, AZ and Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Kristina Calligan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Gynecology Consultants
    3410 N 4th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 358-8588
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
  2. 2
    Kelly H Roy, MD, PC
    10555 N Tatum Blvd Ste A101, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 358-8588
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
  3. 3
    Arizona Gynecology Consultants
    1008 E McDowell Rd Ste A, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 358-8588
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
  4. 4
    Arizona Gynecology Consultants
    1919 E McKellips Rd Ste 106, Mesa, AZ 85203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 358-8588
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
  5. 5
    Arizona Gynecology Consultants
    702 E Bell Rd Ste 119, Phoenix, AZ 85022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 358-8588
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abnormal Female Sexual Function
Acne
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Abnormal Female Sexual Function
Acne
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Female Sexual Function Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Mullerian Anomalies Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urodynamics Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kristina Calligan?

    Aug 27, 2021
    I have seen Kristina for years. I was originally referred to her by a friend who was experiencing infertility and recurrent loss. Unfortunately, I was too. Most OBGYN offices won't bat an eye over 1-2 miscarriages as they are a "normal" part of life but it's still the loss of a child and a dream, and I needed someone compassionate. Kristina made me feel comfortable and heard. She also ordered early ultrasounds and blood testing to confirm things were moving as they should when we got pregnant. Twice. So thankful for her!
    Kimberly — Aug 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kristina Calligan, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Kristina Calligan, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kristina Calligan to family and friends

    Kristina Calligan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kristina Calligan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kristina Calligan, FNP.

    About Kristina Calligan, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730444373
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • GCU
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristina Calligan, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristina Calligan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristina Calligan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristina Calligan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Kristina Calligan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristina Calligan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristina Calligan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristina Calligan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kristina Calligan, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.