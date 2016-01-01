Kristina Doolittle accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristina Doolittle
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kristina Doolittle
Kristina Doolittle is a Nurse Practitioner in Bartlesville, OK.
Kristina Doolittle's Office Locations
Caney Valley Medical Clinic3400 E Frank Phillips Blvd Ste 501, Bartlesville, OK 74006 Directions (918) 331-2415
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1306353552
