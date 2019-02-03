Dr. Kristina Gabrenya, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabrenya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristina Gabrenya, OD
Dr. Kristina Gabrenya, OD is an Optometrist in Bartlett, IL.
Bartlett Vision810 W Bartlett Rd, Bartlett, IL 60103 Directions (630) 233-9067
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- PHCS
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- UnitedHealthCare
The BEST eye doctor I have ever been too!!! She is wonderful, thorough, compasionate. I wouldn't go any where else!!!
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1700982915
Dr. Gabrenya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gabrenya accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gabrenya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gabrenya speaks Spanish.
399 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabrenya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabrenya.
