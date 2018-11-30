Kristina Hager, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristina Hager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristina Hager, MS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kristina Hager, MS is a Counselor in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Counseling, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University Masters In Mental Health Counseling.
Kristina Hager works at
Locations
-
1
Bay Area Neuropsychology2909 W Bay To Bay Blvd, Tampa, FL 33629 Directions (813) 381-5200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Humana
- Self Pay
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristina Hager?
My son has OCD and Kristina has changed our life with her treatment for him. Nit just his life but my ability to parent him as well. He’s learned out to regulate his emotions, deal with disappointment and speak about his feelings. I have gone from crying and feeling like a failure as a parent, to really enjoying my son. She has impacted our family in a huge way.
About Kristina Hager, MS
- Counseling
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1871832279
Education & Certifications
- Metropolitan Ministries
- Nova Southeastern University Masters In Mental Health Counseling
- University Of Central Florida College Of Psychology (BS)
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristina Hager accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristina Hager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristina Hager works at
Kristina Hager has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kristina Hager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristina Hager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristina Hager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.