Kristina Hager, MS

Counseling
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kristina Hager, MS is a Counselor in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Counseling, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University Masters In Mental Health Counseling.

Kristina Hager works at Bay Area Neuropsychology, Tampa, FL in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bay Area Neuropsychology
    2909 W Bay To Bay Blvd, Tampa, FL 33629 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 381-5200
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Exposure Therapy
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Panic Disorder
Phobia
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychoeducation
Separation Anxiety
Social Phobia
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Humana
    • Self Pay
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Nov 30, 2018
    My son has OCD and Kristina has changed our life with her treatment for him. Nit just his life but my ability to parent him as well. He’s learned out to regulate his emotions, deal with disappointment and speak about his feelings. I have gone from crying and feeling like a failure as a parent, to really enjoying my son. She has impacted our family in a huge way.
    Kristina Hager, MS

    Counseling
    11 years of experience
    English
    1871832279
    Education & Certifications

    Metropolitan Ministries
    Nova Southeastern University Masters In Mental Health Counseling
    University Of Central Florida College Of Psychology (BS)
