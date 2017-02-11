Kristina Hagopian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristina Hagopian, WHNP-BC
Kristina Hagopian, WHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Beverly Hills, CA.
Womens Care of Beverly Hills Medical Group8920 Wilshire Blvd Ste 511, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 657-1600
Amazing communicator. Explained everything in detail and helped me to understand procedures and tests being done.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1174999015
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristina Hagopian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristina Hagopian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.