Kristina Hammer, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.8 (10)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Kristina Hammer, PA is a Physician Assistant in Albuquerque, NM. 

Kristina Hammer works at ABQ HEALTH PARTNERS - PEDIATRICS in Albuquerque, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Women's Pelvic Speciality Care of NM
    4705 Montgomery Blvd NE Ste 201, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 888-0443
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 13, 2022
    Kristina is one of the best PAs I have ever visited. She is thorough, listens to me and has helped me be healthy.
    Jan 13, 2022
    About Kristina Hammer, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730502162
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristina Hammer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristina Hammer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristina Hammer works at ABQ HEALTH PARTNERS - PEDIATRICS in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Kristina Hammer’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Kristina Hammer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristina Hammer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristina Hammer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristina Hammer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

