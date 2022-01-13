Kristina Hammer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kristina Hammer, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kristina Hammer, PA is a Physician Assistant in Albuquerque, NM.
Kristina Hammer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Women's Pelvic Speciality Care of NM4705 Montgomery Blvd NE Ste 201, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 888-0443Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristina Hammer?
Kristina is one of the best PAs I have ever visited. She is thorough, listens to me and has helped me be healthy.
About Kristina Hammer, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1730502162
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristina Hammer accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristina Hammer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristina Hammer works at
10 patients have reviewed Kristina Hammer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristina Hammer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristina Hammer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristina Hammer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.