See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Redlands, CA
Kristina Hanson, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kristina Hanson, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kristina Hanson, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Redlands, CA. 

Kristina Hanson works at Inland Psychiatric Medical Group in Redlands, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Amanda Smith, LMFT
Amanda Smith, LMFT
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Meredith Heckler, MA
Meredith Heckler, MA
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Inland Psychiatric Medical Grp
    1809 W REDLANDS BLVD, Redlands, CA 92373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 335-3026
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kristina Hanson?

    Feb 11, 2022
    Kristina has been a huge asset as it relates to my well- being. She is very committed to her patients. She puts a lot of herself into her work and would be very helpful to anyone who may be struggling in life. I'm very grateful to be under her care.
    — Feb 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kristina Hanson, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Kristina Hanson, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kristina Hanson to family and friends

    Kristina Hanson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kristina Hanson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kristina Hanson, LMFT.

    About Kristina Hanson, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265745855
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristina Hanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristina Hanson works at Inland Psychiatric Medical Group in Redlands, CA. View the full address on Kristina Hanson’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Kristina Hanson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristina Hanson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristina Hanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristina Hanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kristina Hanson, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.