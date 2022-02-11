Kristina Hanson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristina Hanson, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kristina Hanson, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Redlands, CA.
Kristina Hanson works at
Locations
Inland Psychiatric Medical Grp1809 W REDLANDS BLVD, Redlands, CA 92373 Directions (909) 335-3026Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Kristina has been a huge asset as it relates to my well- being. She is very committed to her patients. She puts a lot of herself into her work and would be very helpful to anyone who may be struggling in life. I'm very grateful to be under her care.
About Kristina Hanson, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1265745855
Kristina Hanson works at
3 patients have reviewed Kristina Hanson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristina Hanson.
