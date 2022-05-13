Kristina Hicks, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristina Hicks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristina Hicks, LPC
Kristina Hicks, LPC is a Counselor in Cleburne, TX.
Healing Path Psychological Services1011 Granbury St, Cleburne, TX 76033 Directions (817) 645-3328
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompPsych
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
She's easy to talk to and make you feel at ease.
- Counseling
- English
Kristina Hicks accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristina Hicks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Kristina Hicks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristina Hicks.
