Kristina Khingelova, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Kristina Khingelova, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Baltimore, MD. 

Kristina Khingelova works at COMPREHENSIVE CARE PRACTICE in Baltimore, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
    4940 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 550-5018
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Kristina Khingelova, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205937935
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristina Khingelova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristina Khingelova works at COMPREHENSIVE CARE PRACTICE in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Kristina Khingelova’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Kristina Khingelova. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristina Khingelova.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristina Khingelova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristina Khingelova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
