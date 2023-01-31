Kristina Khingelova has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kristina Khingelova, PA-C
Overview
Kristina Khingelova, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Baltimore, MD.
Locations
Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center4940 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 550-5018Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I flew up to Johns Hopkins to have a rare neurological condition assessed. Kristina had thoroughly reviewed my records prior to performing my spinal tap. I felt no pain, only pressure. Her method was important since she did not have me lay flat on my back. This ensured a relatively painless experience. After having so many painful lumbar punctures, my experience with Kristina makes it worth the travel expense. I'd been traumatized by the prior procedures and she was extremely sensitive to that. The way she related to me as a patient was very meaningful considering other experiences I've had. If you're wondering if she's good, please wonder no more! She's outstanding!
About Kristina Khingelova, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1205937935
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristina Khingelova accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristina Khingelova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Kristina Khingelova. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristina Khingelova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristina Khingelova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristina Khingelova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.