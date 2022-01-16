Kristina Labonte has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kristina Labonte, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kristina Labonte, PA-C
Kristina Labonte, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfield, CT.
Kristina Labonte works at
Kristina Labonte's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group136 S Main St, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 259-7442
Gastroenterology Assoc of Fairfield PC425 Post Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 259-7442
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is excellent, knowledgeable and efficient.
About Kristina Labonte, PA-C
- Internal Medicine
- English
Kristina Labonte accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristina Labonte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
