Kristina Labonte, PA-C

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Overview of Kristina Labonte, PA-C

Kristina Labonte, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfield, CT. 

Kristina Labonte works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Fairfield, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kristina Labonte's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    136 S Main St, Fairfield, CT 06824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 259-7442
  2. 2
    Gastroenterology Assoc of Fairfield PC
    425 Post Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 259-7442
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 16, 2022
    She is excellent, knowledgeable and efficient.
    — Jan 16, 2022
    Photo: Kristina Labonte, PA-C
    About Kristina Labonte, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699786582
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

