Overview of Kristina Lemene, MSN

Kristina Lemene, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MGH Institute of Health Professions.



Kristina Lemene works at Ponce Primary Care in Decatur, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.