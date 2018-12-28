See All Nurse Practitioners in Decatur, GA
Kristina Lemene, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Kristina Lemene, MSN

Kristina Lemene, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MGH Institute of Health Professions.

Kristina Lemene works at Ponce Primary Care in Decatur, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kristina Lemene's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ponce Primary Care
    402 W PONCE DE LEON AVE, Decatur, GA 30030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 537-2521
  2. 2
    Sandy Springs
    755 Mount Vernon Hwy NE Ste 110, Atlanta, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 419-4747
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Aetna

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 28, 2018
    I've been a patient of Kristina's for a couple years now. You can talk to her like she is a friend, without any judgement. You won't be rushed out the door either. I've had to see other practitioners/physicians at this office when she was not available and everyone was wonderful. I am so glad I switched to this practice for my primary care.
    A.A. in GA — Dec 28, 2018
    About Kristina Lemene, MSN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780880823
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MGH Institute of Health Professions
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristina Lemene, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristina Lemene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristina Lemene has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristina Lemene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Kristina Lemene. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristina Lemene.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristina Lemene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristina Lemene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

